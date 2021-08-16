Cancel
The Power of Unrestricted Cash: Advocates Call for Permanent Policy to Support Low-Income Families

By Katie Fleischer
msmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrograms like the child tax credit and guaranteed income put cash directly into the hands of people who need it most. While the pandemic didn’t start economic inequalities in the U.S., it’s certainly responsible for exacerbating them, including race and gender disparities in unemployment, working conditions and poverty levels. Almost two-thirds of Americans have been living paycheck to paycheck during the pandemic, and women have been forced to bear the brunt of additional challenges like child care and other domestic work that limit their ability to work outside the home.

msmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Baton Rouge, LAbrproud.com

Grant available for low-income families to pay energy bills

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) applications are now available after the Louisiana Housing Corporation Board of Directors unanimously approved a resolution to adopt. The 2022 LIHEAP grant is federally funded and helps low-income households with their home energy bills. Louisiana, along with the...
Income TaxMotley Fool

Low-Income Americans Will Get an Average of $3,590 in Stimulus Money in 2021

These funds could make a real difference in people's lives. The pandemic is far from over, and many Americans continue to face financial struggles due to the long-term effects of the COVID-19 outbreak and its lockdowns. Fortunately, government stimulus payments have provided some financial relief to most people. And some...
EducationPosted by
MyChesCo

Education, Labor Departments Renew Efforts to Help Unemployed Americans Pursue Postsecondary Education

WASHINGTON, D.C. — This week, the U.S. Department of Education, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Labor, launched an initiative to help connect millions of unemployed Americans to postsecondary education, especially those displaced from their employment during the pandemic. To help all Americans seek educational opportunities or training that lead to good jobs, the Departments of Education and Labor will alert institutions of higher education and state workforce agencies about ways to help unemployment insurance (UI) beneficiaries access postsecondary education opportunities.
Ohio Statewksu.org

Low-income Ohioans to Get Boost in SNAP Benefits

Low-income Ohioans who rely on food stamps will soon find it a little easier to feed their families. Lisa Hamler Fugitt with the Ohio Association of Foodbanks said a recent federal executive order means low-income Ohioans with EBT cards will soon have about 21% more in their SNAP accounts. “The...
Income Taxstjohnsource.com

BIR Begins Distributing Child Tax Credit Payments

The V.I. Bureau of Internal Revenue is implementing the Advance Child Tax Credit payments authorized as part of the American Family Rescue Plan of 2021, according to BIR Director Joel Lee. The payments will be made in five monthly installments beginning in August and running through December. Taxpayers eligible for...
Income Taxpncguam.com

Child tax credit plan approved; DRT to provide monthly support to families

The Leon Guerrero-Tenorio Administration has announced that the Child Tax Credit Plan, prepared by the Department of Revenue and Taxation (DRT), which includes provisions for the implementation of the Advance Child Tax Credit (CTC) Program for Guam residents, was approved today by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the U.S. Treasury.
EducationUS News and World Report

Student Debt to Be Erased for Many With Severe Disabilities, Low Incomes

Student Debt to Be Erased for Many With Severe Disabilities, Low Incomes. FRIDAY, Aug. 20, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- More than $5.8 billion in student loan debt will be erased for over 300,000 Americans who have severe disabilities and low incomes, the Biden administration said Thursday. "We've heard loud and...

