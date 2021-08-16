The Power of Unrestricted Cash: Advocates Call for Permanent Policy to Support Low-Income Families

Programs like the child tax credit and guaranteed income put cash directly into the hands of people who need it most. While the pandemic didn’t start economic inequalities in the U.S., it’s certainly responsible for exacerbating them, including race and gender disparities in unemployment, working conditions and poverty levels. Almost two-thirds of Americans have been living paycheck to paycheck during the pandemic, and women have been forced to bear the brunt of additional challenges like child care and other domestic work that limit their ability to work outside the home.