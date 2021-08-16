Cancel
Bakersfield, CA

Kern vaccination sites to begin administering 3rd dose to immunocompromised: Kern Public Health

Cover picture for the articleBAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County vaccination sites will begin giving a third COVID-19 vaccine dose to certain immunocompromised people, public health officials say. A third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine may help those with certain medical conditions including organ transplant recipients, people undergoing cancer treatment and those with untreated or advanced HIV, according to Kern County Public Health. Those who qualify should speak with their healthcare provider.

