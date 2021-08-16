It’s a Heat Wave! Get Your Propane Delivered by Cynch!
Glancing at the calendar, it looks like the summer is coming to an end, but step outside and try to tell that to Mother Nature. We’re in the midst of one of the summer’s biggest heat waves, but that doesn’t mean all activities have to cease. Perhaps that midday grilling session by the pool gets rescheduled to the evening. Maybe the afternoon pool party gets changed into a night swim and drinks around a fire table under the stars. Either way, the one thing you can count on is not having to leave your home in the sweltering heat to exchange your tank.www.crossingbroad.com
Comments / 0