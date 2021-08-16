It’s a Heat Wave! Get Your Propane Delivered by Cynch!

It’s easy to get lost in the hustle and bustle of summer, but a glance at the calendar reveals the summer is winding down. That means now is the best time to plan out your end-of-summer gatherings with family and friends. Whether it’s an afternoon pool party with burgers on the grill or an evening meetup around the fire table, there are plenty of activities that can be made even better with propane. The cleanliness and convenience of propane can fuel your grills, fire tables, and patio lamps with minimal preparation required. Even better, there’s little-to-no cleanup looming over your head for when your guests leave. The only issue is all of the effort it takes to get your empty propane tank replaced with a fresh tank. Dragging that tank to your car, driving to a local convenience store, swapping it out, taking the fresh tank to your car, driving it home, and carrying it out back? Who has the time? Thankfully, you won’t have to anymore.