Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Teachers Will Thank You for This $16 T-Shirt (And Funny Reminder)

By Allison Johnson
Posted by 
Wide Open Country
Wide Open Country
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Whether they've been teaching for two or 20 years, all teachers forget to take attendance sometimes. It was always funny having your teacher take attendance five minutes before the bell rang for lunch! Hey, I'm not a teacher, but I totally understand. When kids are doing TikTok dances at 9 a.m, you'll most likely be telling kids to calm down instead of thinking about taking roll. Grab this remind me to take attendance shirt for your favorite teacher or coworker!

www.wideopencountry.com

Comments / 1

Wide Open Country

Wide Open Country

Nashville, TN
29K+
Followers
3K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Wide Open Country celebrates our country roots, from country music in all forms, mainstream radio hits and twangy tunes, to country lifestyle, cowboy hat etiquette and all. To us, it's more than just music, it’s a country life.

 https://www.wideopencountry.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teacher Gifts#School Teachers#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Upworthy

99-year-old great-grandmother becomes new face of granddaughter's makeup brand: 'A lot of fun'

A California great-grandmother is bringing new meaning to the adage "aging like a fine wine." Helene Simon—better known as Nanna to her six kids, 11 grandkids, and six great-grandkids—recently became the newest model for her granddaughter Laney Crowell's beauty line, Saie, and proved to be an instant hit online. Talking to PEOPLE about the modeling for the brand, Simon admitted that she had her doubts when Crowell approached her with the idea shortly after her 99th birthday. "I'd seen all the beautiful models, and I was no competition for that," she said.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Wide Open Country

These 6 Gifts for Parents Can't Possibly Say Thanks for Everything They Do (But It's a Start)

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. The amazing things that parents do for their kids can never be fully thanked. But we can try, and try we will! Special times call for special gifts, such as anniversaries, weddings, and birthdays. However, there's no need to wait for the midst of a holiday season to spoil the folks. And, if you know someone (that didn't birth you) who just became a new progenitor themselves, these gifts for parents will show your love for them too.
ShoppingPosted by
Wide Open Country

These 7 Gifts Under $5 Are Very Funny, Oddly Useful, and Totally Inexpensive

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. No matter the circumstance, it never hurts to have a quality and inexpensive gift on hand (or in mind) for your loved ones. You don't need a special occasion to enjoy the act of giving, and these ideas make it easier than ever. When you don't have time to DIY but want to show your friends or family that they're on your mind, consider these gifts under $5 for a convenient go-to.
Apparelpurewow.com

This Lounge Dress Is The Most-Wanted Item on SKIMS Right Now

As a collective species, we’ve seem to come to an understanding that loungewear is life. Still, there’s a certain inner calling to step our fashion chops up as well. It’s no surprise then, that this SKIMS slip dress has become a summer must-have for homebodies and adventure-seekers alike. Following the...
TODAY.com

Parents are doing viral 'ugly baby challenge' — and it's amazing

Lucy Baehr didn’t think her daughter Reese was the most beautiful baby she had ever seen. “Her nose was incredibly swollen and her eyes were beady,” Baehr told TODAY Parents. “I remember looking at my husband saying, ‘Well, at least she’s healthy?’”. The photographer in Arkansas recalled how no one...
ApparelPosted by
StyleCaster

Just 15 Cute Dresses To Wear With Cowboy Boots

Saddle up, cowgirl, because cowboy boots are back and better than ever. In the past, I’d worn mine exclusively to country concerts and outdoor tailgates, but Gen Z has me convinced that they’re the shoe of the season, so catch me pairing them with absolutely everything. In particular, I’m gathering up the best dresses to wear with cowboy boots, from itty-bitty minis to flowy farm-chic maxis. One thing’s for sure—if you want to try the look, you’ve got options. The art of styling cowboy boots isn’t as tricky as it seems, so long as you’re thinking about silhouette. While I love...
Family RelationshipsNewsday

My Turn: Grandfather's nickname will put a smile on your face

I don’t readily smile, which may be the reason I’ve always had a problem with little kids. As a little kid, I occasionally smiled, as some pictures proved. I obviously didn’t have a problem exhibiting my buck teeth for general viewing. Braces fixed that problem by 13, just in time to sneer for the camera at my bar mitzvah and ushering in the era encompassing my life since.
ApparelPosted by
CraftBits

DIY Halloween Bleach T-shirt

This Halloween tutorial shows you how to make a quick bleach t-shirt using basic supplies for a fun and quick Halloween-themed t-shirt. This craft was contributed by Sara L. thanks for sharing Sara, we love your DIY creation, and we cant wait to make some for every season. This Halloween...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘I stood there holding my baby as she sent me pictures of an ultrasound. I was speechless. But deep down I knew.’: Mom’s breathtaking journey adopting 2 newborns only 4 months apart

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “When I was 6 weeks old, I went to have an ultrasound for tummy issues and they noticed my ovaries were not hooked up right. The doctor at the time felt it would be best to remove them completely. When I was 13 years old, I found out I would never be able to have children. It was then that I started researching adoption. As I grew older my biggest fear was to have to someday tell a prospective spouse that I would never be able to birth our children. Then I met Jason. He was a single dad to 2 wonderful little boys and we fell head over heels.
Posted by
Upworthy

Black woman teaches white mom how to style adopted daughter's hair and it's a beautiful story

Parenting is a learning process and not being afraid to ask for help is what shows that you are willing to do what it takes to have the best for your baby. Stephanie Hollifield and her husband, AJ, who are White, adopted a Black baby girl. Hollifield loved Haley no differently than her biological children. But as her daughter grew up, Hollifield realized she wasn't doing her black daughter's hair correctly. The Georgia mom of five who blogs for Momstrosity.co decided to reach out to her Black friends on social media to help guide her. And an unexpectedly heartwarming story came out of this call for help.
Behind Viral Videosbrproud.com

WATCH: Mom goes viral after Ugly Baby Tik Tok Challenge

Every mom thinks they have the cutest newborn. One Arkansas mom jokingly admits her baby may be the exact opposite and she is capturing the attention of people all over the world. The mom of stepson Cole and daughter Harper, Lucy Baehr struggled with miscarriages over the years and had...

Comments / 1

Community Policy