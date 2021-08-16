Baptist Health To Require All Employees Be Vaccinated Against COVID

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With COVID surging in South Florida, Baptist Health is now instituting a COVID vaccine mandate for all its employees.

“We recognize that in order to beat this virus together and fully protect our patients, employees, medical staff and community, we all need to be vaccinated for COVID-19,” said Georgi Morales Pipkin, director of communications for Baptist Health. “That is why we are requiring COVID-19 vaccination for all of our employees, medical staff and volunteers by October 31.”

Pipkin added that “there will be a process for medical and religious exemptions.”

Baptist becomes the latest local hospital system to require its staff get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Jackson Health, one of the first to move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate , is offering employees an incentive of $150 to get inoculated by September 30.

No word from Baptist on any incentives for staff members who get vaccinated by a certain date.