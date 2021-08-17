Semi-Private Training: The Best New Way to Reach Your Fitness Goals

Brianna is StyleBlueprint’s Associate Editor and Staff Writer. She is an avid fan of iced coffee and spends her free time reading all things true crime. With access to so many fitness options, including an abundance of (often conflicting) fitness advice on social media, it can be difficult to find the program that works best for you, your body type, and your lifestyle. Perhaps you’ve been thinking about hiring a personal trainer but are apprehensive about the cost. Or maybe you’re accustomed to solo workouts, but you like the idea of a high-energy group fitness class. Whichever option you prefer, PRIME — the new semi-private training program at Iron Tribe Fitness Nashville — offers the best of both worlds. We spoke to Iron Tribe Fitness Nashville CEO, Jamie Warren, to learn why this new approach is a particularly effective way to reach your fitness goals.