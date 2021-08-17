Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Semi-Private Training: The Best New Way to Reach Your Fitness Goals

By Brianna Goebel
styleblueprint.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrianna is StyleBlueprint’s Associate Editor and Staff Writer. She is an avid fan of iced coffee and spends her free time reading all things true crime. With access to so many fitness options, including an abundance of (often conflicting) fitness advice on social media, it can be difficult to find the program that works best for you, your body type, and your lifestyle. Perhaps you’ve been thinking about hiring a personal trainer but are apprehensive about the cost. Or maybe you’re accustomed to solo workouts, but you like the idea of a high-energy group fitness class. Whichever option you prefer, PRIME — the new semi-private training program at Iron Tribe Fitness Nashville — offers the best of both worlds. We spoke to Iron Tribe Fitness Nashville CEO, Jamie Warren, to learn why this new approach is a particularly effective way to reach your fitness goals.

styleblueprint.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
City
Brentwood, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Warren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Training#Nutrition#Strength Training#Photography#Styleblueprint
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. charges man who made bomb threat near U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday charged a North Carolina man who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol the day before, leading to a five-hour standoff with law enforcement. Floyd Ray Roseberry was charged with threatening to use a weapon...
Congress & CourtsCBS News

3 U.S. senators test positive in "breakthrough" COVID-19 cases

Three U.S. senators — John Hickenlooper, Angus King and Roger Wicker — announced Thursday that they all have tested positive for coronavirus. All three senators were vaccinated and experiencing a "breakthrough" case of COVID-19. Hickenlooper, a Democrat from Colorado, announced his positive result on Twitter. "I've tested positive for a...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.

Comments / 0

Community Policy