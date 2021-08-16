Cancel
Energy Industry

PG&E may cut power to tens of thousands of residents in NorCal amid raging Dixie Fire

By Los Angeles Times
KTLA.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Dixie fire continues to rage, Pacific Gas & Electric Co. announced it could cut power for roughly 39,000 residents across 16 counties in Northern California on Tuesday night to reduce the risk of wildfires from energized power lines. Strong southwest winds are expected to arrive in the northern...

PoliticsRebel Yell

New forest fire out of control in Northern California

(Susanville) A wildfire that broke out in the California capital region a few days ago got out of control on Wednesday after covering nearly 215 square miles. At least two victims had to be taken to hospital by helicopter after the Caldor Fire devastated a small town about 130 kilometers from Sacramento in the north of the state.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Wildfire Completely Destroys Yet Another Northern California Town

Yet another Northern California town has been left almost entirely in ashes by an out-of-control wildfire. According to USA Today, the Caldor Fire has torn through through Grizzly Flats, a town of about 1,200 people in El Dorado County, destroying dozens of homes and hospitalizing two people. The Sacramento Bee reported that the fire has destroyed 50 homes, as well as the town’s elementary school, church, and post office. Only a few structures were spared. The Caldor Fire has exploded this week, tripling in size between Monday and Tuesday afternoon to around 50 square miles. Meanwhile, the much-larger Dixie Fire is closing in on Susanville, a town with a population of about 18,000 people, making it the biggest community threatened by this year’s wildfires. Mayor Mendy Schuster told The New York Times she was packing up her home to prepare for possible mandatory evacuation orders, saying: “It’s concerning... Lots of prayers.”
California Statebluemountaineagle.com

Massive California fire 8 miles from Susanville

SUSANVILLE, Calif. — Firefighters faced dangerously windy weather Tuesday as they struggled to keep the nation's largest wildfire from moving toward a Northern California city and other small mountain communities. Forecasters issued red flag warnings of critical fire weather conditions including gusts up to 40 mph from late morning to...
California StateWNMT AM 650

California wildfire crisis escalates amid extreme winds

POLLOCK PINES, Calif. (Reuters) – California’s wildfire crisis escalated on Tuesday as resurgent strong winds fanned the state’s biggest conflagration, drove flames from a separate, smaller blaze into a rural mountain community and prompted widespread precautionary power shutoffs. Already the second-largest California wildfire on record, the Dixie fire raging since...
Sonoma County, CAksro.com

PG&E Planning Power Shutoffs Tonight

Wildfires are continuing to rage in Northern California. Jodi Guerrero has details about a planned power shutoff. For Sonoma County, 240 customers are expected to be affected which includes 9 Medical Baseline customers.
Alameda, CASFGate

PG&E cuts power to Bay Area customers across parts of 5 counties

The lights went off in more than 10,000 households across five San Francisco Bay Area counties Tuesday night as PG&E preemptively cut power across Northern California to reduce the risk of wildfires caused by energized power lines. If you consider an average of three people per household, more than 30,000...
California StatePosted by
FOX2Now

Wildfires incinerated two California mountain communities

GRIZZLY FLATS, Calif. (AP) — Wind-driven wildfires raged Wednesday through drought-stricken forests in the mountains of Northern California after incinerating hundreds of homes and forcing thousands of people to flee to safety. A reversal of wind direction was expected to test some previously quiet fire containment lines, but also push...
Grizzly Flats, CASacramento Bee

Fueled by winds, largest wildfire moves near California city

A wildfire raged through a small Northern California forest town Tuesday, burning dozens of homes as dangerously dry and windy weather also continued to fuel other massive blazes and prompted the nation's largest utility to begin shutting off power to 51,000 customers. The Caldor fire in the northern Sierra Nevada...
SFGate

Map shows where the 5 largest wildfires in California are burning

Wildfires across Northern California were extremely active over the weekend as dry thunderstorms whipped up winds and created lightning strikes. Forecasters expect more critical fire weather this week with desiccating offshore winds expected to pick up Tuesday night through the weekend. New evacuation orders were issued Monday morning for the...
Sonoma, CAksro.com

PG&E Spots Four Potential Fire Ignition Incidents While Restoring Power

PG&E has brought back power to all customers affected by the planned power shutoffs on Tuesday. Over half of the customers already got power back by late Wednesday night. Customers in Sonoma, Napa, and Mendocino counties had their power brought back yesterday morning, and the rest of the counties had power brought back last night. Meanwhile, PG&E has identified at least 10 instances of weather-related damage and hazards in the affected areas. At least four of these had the potential to cause wildfire ignitions if PG&E had not de-energized power lines. Examples include damaged equipment and vegetation and other debris on power lines. More hazard and damage reports are being evaluated.
Mendocino County, CAThe Mendocino Voice

PG&E power shutoff may affect 239 customers in Mendocino County Tuesday, fire weather watch issued (updated 8/16)

Update 8/16/21 — This morning, the National Weather Service in Eureka issued a fire weather watch for potions of northeastern interior Mendocino County as well as parts of Trinity and Lake Counties beginning Tuesday evening into Wednesday, due to forecasted heat and wind conditions that will lead to low humidity and increased fire risk. You can check the forecast for your specific area here. The link to check a specific address for the planned power shut-offs is at the end of the original article, below. Also as of this morning, the planned power-shutoff has been upgraded from “elevated” to “watch” levels on the PG&E; the highest level is one level above, which the utility company calls a “PSPS warning.”

