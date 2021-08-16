Cancel
Alamance County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Alamance, Chatham, Davidson, Guilford, Lee, Montgomery, Moore by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-16 12:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Dont wait until you see the first lightning flash before heading to safety. Move indoors at the first sign of threatening skies or the first sound of thunder. Deadly lightning strikes can occur well ahead of an approaching storm. Target Area: Alamance; Chatham; Davidson; Guilford; Lee; Montgomery; Moore; Randolph; Stanly Strong thunderstorms with heavy rain will impact portions of southern Alamance, northwestern Moore, Davidson, Montgomery, Randolph, Stanly, southern Guilford, Lee, and western Chatham Counties through 500 PM EDT At 355 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms extending from 7 miles west of Pittsboro to 7 miles north of Plyler. Movement was northwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Street flooding is possible. Locations impacted include High Point, Burlington, Asheboro, Lexington, Albemarle, Graham, Randleman, Troy, Carthage and Siler City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

