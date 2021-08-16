Flash Flood Warning issued for Nicholas by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 15:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Nicholas The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Nicholas County in central Kentucky * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 355 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Carlisle and Ellisville. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED