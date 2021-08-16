Calls for service: Police and Sheriff logs

Calls for service to the Park City Police Department (PCPD) and the Summit County Sheriff’s Department for the week of August 9 – 15.

MONDAY:

SCSD – While on patrol, a vehicle was observed parked in front of a gas pump with its doors open at the Kimball Jct. Chevron. It initially appeared no one was in the car, further investigation revealed that the rear passenger was slumped over and passed out. The driver was also found to be slumped over and passed out. As the driver and passenger were being approached, they both woke up and contact was made with the driver, a man in his 20’s from the Tooele area. As soon as contact was made with the driver, the rear passenger walked into the gas station and then took off on foot. Deputies were unable to locate him, and the driver would not provide a name. The driver was disoriented and admitted to using heroin and methamphetamine which a subsequent search of the vehicle revealed. The driver was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

PCPD – Officers responded to a crash on Bonanza Drive at 1:30 am where they found the vehicle was abandoned. The female driver was located at her residence and cited her for failure to remain at the scene.

SCSD – A Park City teenager was riding his electric skateboard through the Petco parking lot, without a helmet. A woman in her 30’s from out of state was driving her SUV and the two collided due to both being in a blind spot. The skateboarder sustained some injuries though none appeared critical and was transported to the hospital via ambulance.

TUESDAY:

SCSD – Deputies responded to a storage unit business where the property manager had noticed approximately $20,000.00 worth of valuables taken from several different units. The property manager stated that he would contact the owner, retrieve receipts of items, collect video surveillance and contact the initial Deputy.

THURSDAY:

SCSD – Deputies responded to Walmart regarding a report of a toddler-to-four-year-old child alone inside of a vehicle in the parking lot. The child, who was eating food, did not appear to be in distress. The registered owner of the vehicle, who is the father of the child, returned to the vehicle soon after deputies arrived. The man in his 30’s from the Salt Lake Valley was issued a misdemeanor for leaving a child unattended in a car.

