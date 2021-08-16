Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frederick County, MD

Viewing for fallen Frederick County firefighter

By Jeff Hager
Posted by 
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ho6Ru_0bTM0d4Z00

A public viewing Monday in Emmitsburg for the Frederick County firefighter killed in the line of duty last week.

Battalion Chief Joshua Laird died when a floor collapsed while he was fighting a house fire in Ijamsville.

A ceremonial procession that started in Taneytown and traveled to Gettysburg and then to Laird’s hometown of Fairfield, Pennsylvania this morning arrived at Mount St. Mary’s University’s PNC Sports complex this afternoon.

The 46-year-old Laird had spent nearly half of his life, 21 years, with Frederick County Fire and Rescue, and he leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

“It always does feel like family,” said Ivan Browning of the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company, “Me, personally, we’ve run calls over the years through mutual aid with Carroll and Frederick County. It’s just tragic to hear what happened, but you want to come out and support the family and all of his brother and sister firefighters that are going through this hard time.”

The public viewing continues until eight o’clock tonight, and the funeral service begins here Tuesday afternoon at one o’clock.

Comments / 1

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Frederick County, MD
Frederick County, MD
Government
Frederick County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Government
City
Taneytown, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
Emmitsburg, MD
City
Mount Airy, MD
City
Ijamsville, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Gettysburg#Battalion#Pnc Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy