Cleveland, OH

USS Cod returning home to Cleveland Wednesday

By Drew Scofield
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
After more than two months away from her harbor in Cleveland, the USS Cod will return to her home port following restoration work in Erie, Pennsylvania.

The ship left Cleveland in early June for the first time in nearly 60 years to undergo maintenance at the Donjon Drydock.

USS Cod submarine departs Cleveland for first time in 58 years

There, she had hull work done that included sandblasting and a new hull coating. She also had her torpedo tubes refurbished and work done on the ballast tank plating. The last time she left Cleveland was to head to drydock in Lorain in 1963.

She will leave the drydock on Wednesday morning. It will take around 13 hours for her to be towed back to her home.

During her service, the USS Cod sank more than twelve enemy ships and was awarded seven battle stars before being moored in Cleveland in 1959.

Once back in Cleveland, the ship will reopen to tours. A homecoming ceremony is scheduled for this Sunday at 1 p.m.

Cleveland, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

WATCH: USS Cod on its way back to Cleveland

After more than two months away from its harbor in Cleveland, the USS Cod will return to its homeport following restoration work in Erie, Pennsylvania. AirTracker 5 will be following the submarine's arrival in Cleveland, which is currently expected to happen between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

