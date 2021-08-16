Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

New Gavin Newsom Ad Says Recall Outcome Is 'Matter of Life and Death'

By Meghan Roos
Posted by 
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"When it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine, this recall election is a matter of life and death," Gavin Newsom's campaign said Monday.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 28

Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
538K+
Followers
56K+
Post
590M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Elder
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life And Death#Homelessness#Democrat#Republicans#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Homeless
Related
California StateSlate

Just How Big a Mess the California Recall Is

It’s hard to know where precisely to start. The sun is shining, the fires are raging, and California is stumbling in a daze through a gubernatorial recall election that might change more than anyone wants to admit. You might already know the general outlines of the story: A small but passionate minority of voters, most of them Republican, are pumped to give Gov. Gavin Newsom the boot. They know better than anyone that the success of the scheme depends on keeping the Democratic majority complacent and unalarmed about what yet another “recall election” means. (After all, every governor since 1960 has faced one or more such attempts—what’s the big deal?)
ElectionsPosted by
Fox News

Larry Elder slams Democrats 'slandering' him over decades-old op-ed on female voting

Republican California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder slammed Democrats for "slandering" him for characterizing an op-ed he wrote more than 20 years ago as sexist. "Calif. Dems are desperate & slandering me, distorting what I wrote in a column 21 yrs ago. Here's what I wrote, decide for yourself," Elder said on Twitter Wednesday, after an op-ed published in 2000 for Capitalism Magazine, titled, "Democrats and the 'SHE' Vote," became a target for Elder’s competition in the recall election.
California StateMercury News

Recall candidate suffers heart attack, ends campaign for California governor

Former U.S. Rep Doug Ose announced Tuesday he would drop out of the recall election after suffering a heart attack over the weekend. The 66-year-old Republican businessman and rancher said in a statement that he had called 911 on Sunday evening from his home in the Sacramento area after experiencing “the sudden onset of concerning medical symptoms.”
California StateWashington Post

Democrats confront a nightmare scenario in California recall

Two very important things happened in the California recall election in recent weeks. First, the polls have moved closer to even, suggesting that Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is suddenly in real jeopardy of being recalled. And second, Newsom and the California Democratic Party have responded to that by doubling down...

Comments / 28

Community Policy