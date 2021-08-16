Pasadena Woman Starts Rollin’ In The Dough

After the coronavirus caused her to lose hours from her government job, Sydney Langlois found a new hobby to keep her busy. The 20-year-old purchased a food truck in October 2020, naming her business Rollin in the Dough. She makes edible cookie dough, cake pops, chocolate-covered sweets and hot cocoa bombs. Now 21, Langlois parks her truck around various communities in and around Pasadena. Currently a teacher’s aide at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School in Glen Burnie, she aspires to be an educator.