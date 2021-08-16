Cancel
Pasadena, MD

Pasadena Woman Starts Rollin’ In The Dough

pasadenavoice.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the coronavirus caused her to lose hours from her government job, Sydney Langlois found a new hobby to keep her busy. The 20-year-old purchased a food truck in October 2020, naming her business Rollin in the Dough. She makes edible cookie dough, cake pops, chocolate-covered sweets and hot cocoa bombs. Now 21, Langlois parks her truck around various communities in and around Pasadena. Currently a teacher’s aide at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School in Glen Burnie, she aspires to be an educator.

www.pasadenavoice.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cookie Dough#Cocoa#Food Truck#Chocolate#Food Drink
