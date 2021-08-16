Cancel
Watch Naya Rivera's Son Josey, 5, Sing Michael Jackson Song in Sweet Video from Dad Ryan Dorsey

By Georgia Slater
People
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, Ryan Dorsey and son Josey honored Naya Rivera on the anniversary of her funeral with a heartfelt tribute. Josey Dorsey is taking after his mom's love of music. On Sunday, Ryan Dorsey shared an adorable video to his Instagram Stories of his son Josey, whom he shares with late ex-wife Naya Rivera, singing along to a karaoke version of Michael Jackson's "Man in the Mirror."

Naya Rivera
Michael Jackson
