Allenstown, NH

New Hampshire offers vaccines, day passes at state parks

By Associated Press
whdh.com
 4 days ago

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire state parks are offering both vaccinations and free day passes over the next six weeks. The Department of Health and Human Services said Monday it is partnering with the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources to offer vaccines at state parks via the state’s mobile vaccine van. Those who get vaccinated at the parks will receive complimentary passes that can be used until the end of 2022.

