LIVE: Boynton Beach leaders discuss Haiti relief efforts

City leaders in Boynton Beach on Monday are speaking about the relief efforts following a deadly and devastating earthquake in Haiti over the weekend.

Mayor Steven Grant and Commissioner Christina Romelus are joined by other local officials at a news conference at Fire Station 1, located at 200 Northeast 1st Street.

"When the island of Haiti hurts, when the island of Haiti bleeds, we all bleed," Romelus said.

More than 1,200 people are confirmed dead following Saturday's disaster.

Boynton Beach and Les Cayes, Haiti -- the epicenter of the earthquake -- are considered "sister cities," meaning they have a diplomatic partnership to share economic, infrastructure, and cultural ideas to aid both communities.

They officially became "sister cities" in 2012, according to city leaders.