Everything you need to know about the Kalamazoo Deputy shooting

View more in
Kalamazoo, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
Grand Haven, MI|Posted by13 ON YOUR SIDE
Four arrested in connection to armed robbery of Grand Haven T-Mobile store
“Witnesses said a gun was placed to the temple of a victim and pointed at several other customers who were robbed of their personal belongings."
Muskegon, MI|Posted by13 ON YOUR SIDE
Man arrested, charged in Muskegon Township shooting
The 27-year-old suspect is accused of shooting and seriously injuring a woman overnight Thursday.
Kalamazoo, MI|Posted by13 ON YOUR SIDE
Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office to hold funeral procession, memorial for slain deputy
Exit ramps on I94 at 9th Street and US-131 at Stadium Drive will be closed Sunday afternoon for an emergency vehicle procession.
Grand Haven, MI|Posted by13 ON YOUR SIDE
Young men hold up Grand Haven T-Mobile; Authorities searching for five suspects
Police say the incident happened just after 3 p.m. at the T-Mobile store at 604 N. Beacon Boulevard.
Florida State|Posted by13 ON YOUR SIDE
Michigan inmate charged in Florida teen's 1985 death
Her family has waited nearly 36 years for an arrest.
Wyoming State|Posted by13 ON YOUR SIDE
GRFD responding to 'hazardous materials incident' in Wyoming
Motorists are asked to avoid the area of 32nd Street between Buchanan and Clyde Park until the cleanup is complete.
Wyoming State|Posted by13 ON YOUR SIDE
Wyoming Police: Stafford Avenue reopened, no threat to the public
Stafford Avenue and surrounding streets have been reopened.
Walker, MI|Posted by13 ON YOUR SIDE
Crews respond to early morning fire at Walker motel
Walker firefighters responded to the Riviera Motel Friday morning.
Posted by13 ON YOUR SIDE
Two injured in separate Tuesday night shootings in Grand Rapids
It is currently unknown if the shootings are connected, and the victims were able to provide very little information.
Muskegon, MI|Posted by13 ON YOUR SIDE
Woman in serious condition after being shot in Muskegon
Police say a 27-year-old man was arrested and is currently being lodged in the Muskegon County Jail.
Holland, MI|Posted by13 ON YOUR SIDE
Holland Police: Woman robbed, stabbed and tied up by son’s housemate
The woman eventually freed herself, escaped from the home and called 911 at a neighbor’s house.
Grand Rapids, MI|Posted by13 ON YOUR SIDE
GRFD: Person rescued after getting arm ‘crushed/pinned’ in elevator
GRFD says 28 people helped with the rescue, which took over an hour to complete.
Kalamazoo County, MI|Posted by13 ON YOUR SIDE
Deputy's death shines light on killer's release weeks before shooting
An experienced criminal defense attorney and former assistant public defender is surprised the suspect was out on bond at the time of the shooting.
Ottawa County, MI|Posted by13 ON YOUR SIDE
Freeway reopens after crash closes both lanes for hours in Ottawa County
Both drivers were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Michigan State|Posted by13 ON YOUR SIDE
Suspect in deputy's killing identified, has criminal history
Michigan State Police identified the man accused of shooting and killing a deputy as 35-year-old Kyle Goidosik.
Kent County, MI|Posted by13 ON YOUR SIDE
Police find missing Kent County woman
Around 2:40 p.m., the Kent County Sheriff's Department safely located Heather Dulaney.
Kalamazoo County, MI|Posted by13 ON YOUR SIDE
Deputy dies after being shot in Kalamazoo County chase
He served as a deputy sheriff for the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, filled in as a temporary sergeant and shared his skills as an instructor.
Kalamazoo County, MI|Posted by13 ON YOUR SIDE
'Deep sorrow' | Family of suspect in deputy’s shooting death releases statement
"On behalf of our family, we want to express our deep sorrow over the death of Officer Ryan Proxmire and extend our condolences to his family and friends."
Michigan State|Posted by13 ON YOUR SIDE
Michigan man charged with assaulting officer at US Capitol
A federal indictment says he and others used a deadly weapon to "forcibly assault, resist, oppose, impede, intimidate, and interfere with” an officer.
Grand Rapids, MI|Posted by13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids firefighters save person from elevator shaft, arm crushed in mechanics
It took around 28 personnel and more than an hour to free the person, who survived the rare incident.
Comments / 0