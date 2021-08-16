FIELD OF DREAMS TV Series in Development at NBC's Peacock

If, for some reason, you're a superfan of 1989's Field of Dreams, this has been just about the best week of your life, hasn't it?. Last week, the MLB resurrected the ballpark from the cinematic baseball classic for a game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees. It was even more beautiful than you'd expect. (Seriously. Look at the photos.) Then, the MLB announced that the Field of Dreams game wasn't just a one-off thing, and that we'll see the Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds in Dyersville, Iowa, in another iteration of the event set for 2022. If that wasn't enough? NBC's Peacock streaming service just ordered a straight-to-series TV adaptation of Field of Dreams, which will be helmed by none other than Mike Schur. You might know him from his major writing and producing roles in The Office, Parks and Recreation, and The Good Place.