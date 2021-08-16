Multiple people shot in possible drive-by on Marietta Avenue in Cleveland

Editor's note: The video in the player above is from a story published on July 5, 2021.

The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating today after an incident in which multiple people were shot in Cleveland.

According to officials, the incident happened around 3 p.m. Monday in the 9800 block of Marietta Avenue.

SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to you each weekday morning with the 3News to GO! newsletter

Cleveland police confirms that at least three people were shot in a possible drive-by situation.

No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to reach out to the Cleveland Division of Police at (216) 321-1234.

This is a developing story. Check back with 3News for updates.

MORE HEADLINES FROM AROUND NORTHEAST OHIO:











Editor's note: The video in the player above is from a story published on Jan. 4, 2021.