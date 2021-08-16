Cancel
Cleveland, OH

Multiple people shot in possible drive-by on Marietta Avenue in Cleveland

WKYC
Editor's note: The video in the player above is from a story published on July 5, 2021.

The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating today after an incident in which multiple people were shot in Cleveland.

According to officials, the incident happened around 3 p.m. Monday in the 9800 block of Marietta Avenue.

Cleveland police confirms that at least three people were shot in a possible drive-by situation.

No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to reach out to the Cleveland Division of Police at (216) 321-1234.

This is a developing story. Check back with 3News for updates.

