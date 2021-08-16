Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

TSSAA to keep pandemic rules in place if a team misses a game due to COVID-19

Posted by 
WBIR
WBIR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XlGDS_0bTLyO4E00

The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) voted to keep rules regarding missed games due to COVID-19 in place for 2021-22 sports season.

The pandemic rules, which were passed in 2020, guide what happens if a school has to postpone any games due to COVID-19 infections or concerns.

If a school has to postpone, the two schools have the option to reschedule the game at another date. If a new date cannot be worked out, the opposing team would receive the win for seeding purposes -- but it would not count as a loss for the team that cancels.

The TSSAA said if the team that cannot play is the visiting team, it would remain the visiting team the following year.

Any student that has tested positive for COVID-19 will need to received clearance from a medical provider before they can resume team activities. Any student or coach who tests positive or is suspected to be positive for COVID-19 should follow CDC recommendations and self-isolate until they fully recover.

You can read the TSSAA's rules regarding COVID-19 at this link.

Comments / 0

WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tssaa#Pandemic#Covid 19#Secondary School#Sports Season#Tssaa#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Elizabethton, TNwjhl.com

Happy Valley-Cloudland football game postponed due to COVID-19

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Next Friday’s game between Happy Valley and Cloudland has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues at Happy Valley. The matchup was moved to Oct. 15. Next Friday, Cloudland will host Jellico instead of playing Happy Valley. The Warriors’ first game this season will now be against...
Springdale, ARnwahomepage.com

Northwest Arkansas Naturals postpone Tuesday game due to COVID-19 protocols

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals and Frisco Roughriders have postponed Tuesday’s game to a later date to allow for additional testing and contact tracing of members of the Texas Rangers organization. The Naturals announce Tuesday that they are “adhering to Minor League Baseball’s health and safety protocols...
MLBkiem-tv.com

Humboldt Crabs cancel final games of season due to COVID-19 outbreak

ARCATA, Calif. (KIEM) – Hours before the second installment of the season-ending three game series against the Sacramento Yankees, the Humboldt Crabs announced the cancellation of their final two games. In a statement, the Crabs revealed that multiple members tested positive for COVID-19, forcing an abrupt end to the season.
MLBArkansas Online

Naturals' game postponed due to Covid-19

SPRINGDALE -- The Northwest Arkansas Naturals' game against Frisco on Tuesday was postponed after the Texas Rangers' Class AA affiliate had multiple players test positive for covid-19, the Rangers announced. Frisco defeated Amarillo 8-7 on Sunday despite playing with a limited roster after a player tested positive for the virus....
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Wizards' Summer League game PPD due to COVID-19

Sunday night's NBA Summer League contest between the Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers was postponed due to health and safety protocols. "Because of ongoing contact tracing within the Wizards, the team does not have enough available players to proceed," the league said in a press release. The game was scheduled...
Birmingham, ALwvtm13.com

Wenonah forfeits football game against Center Point due to COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Wenonah Dragons football team has forfeited Friday night's game against Center Point due to COVID-19, Birmingham City Schools said Thursday. The school district released the following statement:. "Out of an abundance of caution, the Wenonah-Center Point football game, scheduled for Friday, August, 20, 2021 is being...
Highland, UTkmyu.tv

Football game canceled between Highland, Bountiful due to COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The football season opener between Highland and Bountiful high schools has been canceled after a positive coronavirus test was confirmed. Salt Lake City School District spokesperson Yandary Chatwin said a student from Highland High School tested positive on Thursday, after attending practice the day before.
Public Healthmckenziebanner.com

TSSAA Sets COVID-19 Policy for Athletics

Among the many items covered, the Board made final decisions on policies related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, TSSAA worked diligently to put the measures in place that addressed health and …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
Fayetteville, NCFayetteville Observer

Terry Sanford football game postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

The Terry Sanford High School athletics department on Friday morning announced that its football game at Kernersville Glenn has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. Week 1 schedule:Live updates, scores & highlights from Week 1 of high school football around Fayetteville. In a tweet posted Friday morning, Terry Sanford said...
Murfreesboro, TN1450wlaf.com

TSSAA continues to deal with pandemic-related issues

MURFREESBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The TSSAA Board of Control met on Monday, August 16 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Murfreesboro. Among the many items covered, the Board made final decisions on policies related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, TSSAA worked diligently to put the measures in place that addressed health and safety so that student-athletes in Tennessee would have the opportunity to participate in high school athletics.
Murfreesboro, TNwvlt.tv

TSSAA Board votes to continue COVID-19 cancellation policy into 2021-22 school year

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - The TSSAA Board of Control met on Monday in Murfreesboro. Among the many items covered, the Board made final decisions on policies related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, TSSAA worked diligently to put the measures in place that addressed health and safety so that student-athletes in Tennessee would have the opportunity to participate in high school athletics.
Bladen County, NCfoxwilmington.com

West Bladen football teams pause workouts due to COVID-19 cases

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) – West Bladen High School’s varsity and junior varsity football teams have paused activities due to COVID-19 protocols, Bladen County Schools announced Tuesday. “Bladen County Schools learned on August 13 that three individuals associated with the football teams tested positive for COVID-19,” a news release from the...
Public Healthchattanoogacw.com

TSSAA to follow same rules for COVID-19 postponements as last year

The TSSAA Board of Control voted on Monday to keep the same rules in place for the 2021-2022 school year regarding COVID-19 game postponements that were in place last year. If a school has to postpone a game due to COVID-19, the two schools must try to make up the contest at a later date. If this cannot be worked out, the opposing team will receive a win for seeding purposes. The team that has to postpone due to COVID-19 cases does not receive a loss.

Comments / 0

Community Policy