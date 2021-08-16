Fred makes landfall near Apalachicola with gusts of 75

The First Coast can expect tropical downpours through Tuesday from this system with the rainfall heavy at times. The onshore flow will boost shower chances along the coast, too.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Grace is tracking west across the Caribbean spreading heavy rains over Hispaniola. This spells bad news for Haiti where a 7.2M shallow earthquake hit Saturday morning causing significant damage.

Then there's also Tropical Depression Eight in the Atlantic passing to the east-southeast of Bermuda.

LOCAL IMPACTS FROM FRED:

Tropical downpours,gusts over 40

A few isolated strong to severe storms in outer rain bands stretching all the way to the Beaches

Prolonged river flooding, mainly for the Suwannee River Valley

Isolated urban and street flooding

Increased risk of rip currents with a persistent onshore flow

Keep in mind:

There is NOT a surge concern

There is NOT a concern for bridges to close

SWIPE THROUGH GALLERY TO VIEW AND ZOOM IN ON ALL STORM TRACKS:

For more information on both of these tropical systems check our latest update here.

RIP CURRENTS: It's always a good idea to talk to the lifeguards and only go out where they can see you. The risk of rip currents always exists, especially around jetties and piers. Have fun, yet play it safe.