Hampton woman convicted for helping to distribute heroin, launder money

A Hampton woman was convicted Friday for helping to distribute heroin and launder money made from drug sales, the U.S. Justice Department (DOJ) announced.

According to the DOJ, court records and trial evidence show Contessa Williams, 45, conspired with others to distribute over 1,000 grams of heroin and launder the proceeds. Those took place between Jan. 2014 and May 2017.

She worked with her then-boyfriend Tracey Hall to retrieve, launder and spend the proceeds. He's pleaded guilty to leading the conspiracy.

The DOJ said Williams put the money from drug deals in her personal bank accounts and used it to start a liquor store in Georgia.

After Hall was arrested on state drug charges in 2016, Williams collected drug proceeds at his direction and relayed his instructions to other people responsible for selling drugs on the Peninsula.

The DOJ said Williams faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison. She is set to be sentenced on Dec. 9.