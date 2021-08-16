Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hampton, VA

Hampton woman convicted for helping to distribute heroin, launder money

Posted by 
13News Now
13News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03YVN5_0bTLyJeb00

Author's note: The video above previously aired on July 28, 2021.

A Hampton woman was convicted Friday for helping to distribute heroin and launder money made from drug sales, the U.S. Justice Department (DOJ) announced.

According to the DOJ, court records and trial evidence show Contessa Williams, 45, conspired with others to distribute over 1,000 grams of heroin and launder the proceeds. Those  took place between Jan. 2014 and May 2017.

She worked with her then-boyfriend Tracey Hall to retrieve, launder and spend the proceeds. He's pleaded guilty to leading the conspiracy.

The DOJ said Williams put the money from drug deals in her personal bank accounts and used it to start a liquor store in Georgia.

After Hall was arrested on state drug charges in 2016, Williams collected drug proceeds at his direction and relayed his instructions to other people responsible for selling drugs on the Peninsula.

The DOJ said Williams faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison. She is set to be sentenced on Dec. 9.

Comments / 1

13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hampton, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Hampton, VA
Government
City
Hampton, VA
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroin#U S Justice Department#Launder Money#Drugs#Doj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy