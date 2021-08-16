Cancel
Trussville, AL

Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club donates $1,000 to Will Bright Foundation

By Bobby Mathews
The Trussville Tribune
 4 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club donated $1,000 to a foundation that helps victims of addiction move on in their recovery process.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q86AD_0bTLyAi400 Rotary Daybreak donated the funds to the Will Bright Foundation, whose mission statement is “Breaking the barrier to recovery from addiction by bridging the gap between the bubble of recovery and taking that next step, through awareness, education and the provision of transitional living.”

Lisa and Bill Bright started the Foundation in memory of their son, Will.

“Will was kind, caring, a friend to all and a drug addict,” the Brights state on the foundation’s website. “He tried so hard to overcome his addiction but when he left rehab he had nowhere to go to get a fresh start. He went back to drugs and died of a heroin overdose at age 25.”

Visit www.willbrightfoundation.com for more info.

The Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club meets at First Baptist Church Trussville on Wednesday mornings at 7 a.m.

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com
