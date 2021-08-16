Cancel
NFL

EXCLUSIVE: Genius Brands CEO Talks Growth Accelerated By Stan Lee, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Shaquille O'Neal, Rob Gronkowski

By Adam Eckert
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ: GNUS) announced better-than-expected second-quarter financial results Monday. Genius Brands CEO Andy Heyward appeared on Benzinga's YouTube show "Power Hour" for an exclusive interview Monday. Genius Brands reported quarterly revenue of $2.3 million, representing a 318% increase year over year. Unique users of the company's Kartoon...

