Metal Mining

Gold SWOT: amidst inflation, gold mining companies remain in the positive

By Frank E. Holmes
kitco.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe best performing precious metal for the week was platinum, up 4.93%. Barrick Gold's earnings exceeded estimates as higher metal prices blunted the impact of rising costs and lower output for the world's second-largest bullion producer. The company reported adjusted profit of 29 cents a share for the second quarter, compared with the 26-cent average estimate among Bloomberg analysts. It was Barrick's eighth straight earnings beat. During the quarter, the company produced 1.04 million ounces of gold at a cash cost of $729 per ounce.

