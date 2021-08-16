Passports taking months to process amid national delays, Canyon County warns

Canyon County is warning everyone who needs to apply for a passport that they should be planning at least six months ahead, due to processing delays.

According to the county's recorder and passport office, it is now taking about 18 weeks from the time when someone submits an application to when they receive their passport. The expedited passport process, which typically costs an extra $60, is now taking about 12 weeks, officials said.

"We want the public to understand the delays we are currently experiencing in our passport office and encourage them to plan six months ahead for any international travel," said Public Information Officer Joe Decker. "Even the expedited process is taking up to three months, so people really need to plan in advance if they need a passport."

The issue is not unique to Canyon County, but is occurring across the country, according to the U.S. State Department. State Department officials wrote in an online FAQ that mail delays mean the department is getting mailed passports later, slowing the entire process. It is unclear when processing times will return to normal.

"We continue to work to reduce processing times for both routine and expedited service, while protecting the health and safety of our staff and customers," the site reads. "We will re-evaluate the processing times on a rolling basis and will adjust them downward as resources allow."

In Canyon County, the Recorder's and Passport Office is now accepting passport applications by appointment only. Appointments can be made online here or by calling 208-454-7555.

Those seeking urgent or life-or-death emergency travel should visit the U.S. State Department website here.

