Alternating Currents Festival Features 120+ Performances Across Downtown Quad Cities
DAVENPORT, IOWA (August 16, 2021) — The 2021 Alternating Currents festival will showcase 120+ live performances, film screenings and art-related events from Thursday to Sunday, August 19-22, at more than 30 venues across three Downtown Quad Cities: Davenport, Rock Island and Moline. Designed to showcase the vibrant culture of our downtown areas, the annual event features a variety of indoor and outdoor events including musical acts, film screenings, a comedy line-up, and many art-inspired activities.www.rcreader.com
