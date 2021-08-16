Cancel
Davenport, IA

Alternating Currents Festival Features 120+ Performances Across Downtown Quad Cities

By Jennifer Walker
rcreader.com
 4 days ago

DAVENPORT, IOWA (August 16, 2021) — The 2021 Alternating Currents festival will showcase 120+ live performances, film screenings and art-related events from Thursday to Sunday, August 19-22, at more than 30 venues across three Downtown Quad Cities: Davenport, Rock Island and Moline. Designed to showcase the vibrant culture of our downtown areas, the annual event features a variety of indoor and outdoor events including musical acts, film screenings, a comedy line-up, and many art-inspired activities.

