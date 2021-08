Weng Pixin’s Let’s Not Talk Anymore is a circular and meditative investigation of the artist’s matrilineal family, going back three generations and forward one. Her great grandmother, her grandmother, her mother, the artist herself (with a different name) and her imaginary daughter take turns appearing on the scene, each clearly introduced with a panel that tells us what year it is. There’s something to be said for this device as a way to let us know where/when we are, as opposed to a subtler approach that might do so through purely visual means (variations in color palette, for example). I don’t always want to have to work super hard to figure it out, and this doesn’t have much of a downside. Each character is presented at the age of 15, mostly arguing with her mother.