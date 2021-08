PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expanding a recall on frozen shrimp products because they may be contaminated with salmonella. The cooked, peeled and deveined shrimp were distributed nationwide by Avanti Frozen Foods from November 2020 to May 2021. The frozen shrimp products were sold in various sizes and some were packaged with cocktail sauce.