Apple ordered to pay $300 million to patent troll Optis

By Mark Anthony Ramirez
laptopmag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn July 2021, we reported a recent patent case against Apple by known patent troll Optis wireless. Last August, Optis won a $500 million settlement against Apple in a patent case later vacated by a Judge in Texas this past April. The same judge ordered a new trial which reached a verdict on August 13, awarding Optis $300 million in damages that Apple must soon pay for supposedly infringing on several LTE technology patents.

