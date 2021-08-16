Apple ordered to pay $300 million to patent troll Optis

❥ Sponsored (Written by Chris Coyier) Got a WooCommerce store? It behooves you to offer a variety of payment methods. Just anecdotally, I’m sure both you and me have been annoyed and even abandoned purchases when a merchant, online or otherwise, doesn’t take the payment method we want to pay with. That’s just straight-up lost sales for the merchant. But you don’t have to entirely trust anecdotal evidence, there is data you can pour into, suggesting 7% of abandonment is from missing payment methods.