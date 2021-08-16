Does metabolic rate drive population size?

New research shows that there isn’t much difference between a teenager’s metabolism and an adult’s. The metabolism reaches adult levels by age 20 and doesn’t start to decline until age 60 – meaning you may not be able to blame your middle-aged weight gain on your metabolism. Prof John Speakman, co-author of the research, of the University of Aberdeen said, ““Previously there was a suggestion that metabolism might slow in your 30s and that was then thought to [cause] susceptibility to middle age spread. We found no evidence to support that. So if you are piling the weight [on] and your waistline is expanding during your 30s and 40s, it’s probably because you are eating more food, then expending less energy.” (The Guardian)