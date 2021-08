Today we start the day with mostly sunny skies with increasing clouds towards the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the mid-80’s with southerly winds. The Storm Prediction Center has most of our region under a slight risk (2 out of 5) for Severe Weather. The cold front bringing the line of storms will move in Friday evening after sunset. Movies in the Park might be questionable to keep an eye to the forecast. Storms will continue into the overnight hours with main threats being hail and gusty winds.