Lizzo claps back at ‘fatphobic’ and ‘racist’ comments aimed at her ‘Rumors’ video

Imperator Lizzo has blessed us mere peons with a gift from on high: the video for her new song “Rumors” featuring Cardi B, and it’s wonderful. The “Rumors” video is great for all the reasons the song is: it’s high energy, body-positive, in-your-face, and it’s 100% bonafide vintage Lizzo. Remember when everybody was freaking out over quarantine because Lizzo went on a diet? Well, Lizzo sure hasn’t forgotten! The video, heavily inspired by the 1997 Disney classic Hercules, sees Lizzo in a flowing toga overseeing the nine muses, all of whom are big-bodied Black women. That’s not all: the images depicted on Grecian urns and statues are likewise Black and fat, transforming the ancient Greece we all think we know into a beautiful celebration of thickness. Welcome to the Lizzo-verse.