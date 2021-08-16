Cancel
Lizzo claps back at ‘fatphobic’ and ‘racist’ comments aimed at her ‘Rumors’ video

By RUTH ETIESIT SAMUEL
Tri-City Herald
 4 days ago

“I really think people are just mad to see a fat Black woman that makes pop music and is happy,” Lizzo said Sunday in a TikTok. “Y’all are so upset that I’m happy.”. The Grammy-winning artist had just dropped her latest single, “Rumors,” featuring Cardi B, a few days before,...

