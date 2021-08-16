Gold at key level while silver remains weak

While the charts in gold still favor the bull camp, the gold market appears to have stalled just under the $1,800 level with a likely key pivot point today at $1,787.80. In a positive overnight development, the IMF released its June central bank gold transactions report, with Brazil and Uzbekistan holdings increasing holdings and Poland holdings declining. Data for May showed India, Mongolia, and Qatar central bank holdings in May increasing. While the path of least resistance is pointing up, the market's reversal yesterday from a retest of the even-number $1,800 level is not something to discount. We are having difficulty justifying the bull case and think $1,800 will offer significant resistance unless there is a continuation of declines in equities, the political unrest in Afghanistan results in strained international relationships, or US scheduled data comes in much weaker than expected again today. Given the developing strength in the US dollar, the $1,800 level becomes even more formidable resistance, especially if the September Dollar Index breaks out to the highest level since late March with the trade above 93.21. The silver market, like gold, also appears to be held down by psychological/even number resistance at $24.00. Furthermore, the recent rally was forged on a precipitous decline in trading volume, and a pattern of lower highs remains in place.