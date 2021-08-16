Cancel
Lizzo claps back at ‘fatphobic’ and ‘racist’ comments aimed at her ‘Rumors’ video

Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

“I really think people are just mad to see a fat Black woman that makes pop music and is happy,” Lizzo said Sunday in a TikTok. “Y’all are so upset that I’m happy.”. The Grammy-winning artist had just dropped her latest single, “Rumors,” featuring Cardi B, a few days before,...

Entertainment
Society
Twitter
Music
Instagram
Celebrities
Lizzo Releases 'Rumors' With Cardi B: Watch the Steamy Music Video

It's true! On Friday (Aug. 13) at midnight, Lizzo released her all-new single "Rumors" featuring Cardi B. The song marks the duo's first-ever collaboration. On Thursday, ahead of the release, the two Grammy winners posted a promotional clip with a sneak peek from the music video. In it, Lizzo is heard singing, "All the rumors are true, yeah."
Lizzo, Cardi B Are Goddesses Smashing 'Rumors' in New Video

Lizzo launches a brand new era with her new “Rumors” video. Labelmate Cardi B, who beautifully rocks her baby bump, joins Lizzo on the song and video, where they both sarcastically sing that “all the rumors are true” while dismantling the gossip. In a live video chat featuring the two...
Shine My Crown

Lizzo Tearfully Addresses ‘Fatphobic’ and ‘Racist’ Antagonists

Lizzo has once again addressed trolls who regularly harass and bully her online. The artist says despite people others not being accepted, she’s a fully inclusive artist. “I’m not making music for anybody. I’m a Black woman making music,” she said on live. “I make Black music, period. I’m not serving anyone but myself. Everyone is invited to a Lizzo show, to a Lizzo song.”
Lizzo Drops Stunning “Rumors” Video Featuring Cardi B

As we have been teased all week, Lizzo and Cardi B have finally released their new single “Rumors.”. It’s Lizzo’s first song as the lead artist since she released Cuz I Love You in 2019. It’s also the first musical collaboration from Lizzo and Cardi B, who both appeared in the movie Hustlers.
Cardi B Defends Lizzo Against Racist, Fatphobic Hate

Cardi B is defending Lizzo against the hateful trolls. "People who have something mean to say about you, and for the most part it doesn't hurt my feelings, I don't care," Lizzo said. "I just think when I'm working this hard, my tolerance gets lower, my patience is lower." However, the singer then went on to add she wanted to say something as she was sick of "y'all doing this to Black women over and over and over again, especially us big Black girls," before noting that "when we don't fit into the box that you want to put us in, you just unleash hatred onto us."
Everything We Learned From Lizzo’s “Rumors” Video

Imperator Lizzo has blessed us mere peons with a gift from on high: the video for her new song “Rumors” featuring Cardi B, and it’s wonderful. The “Rumors” video is great for all the reasons the song is: it’s high energy, body-positive, in-your-face, and it’s 100% bonafide vintage Lizzo. Remember when everybody was freaking out over quarantine because Lizzo went on a diet? Well, Lizzo sure hasn’t forgotten! The video, heavily inspired by the 1997 Disney classic Hercules, sees Lizzo in a flowing toga overseeing the nine muses, all of whom are big-bodied Black women. That’s not all: the images depicted on Grecian urns and statues are likewise Black and fat, transforming the ancient Greece we all think we know into a beautiful celebration of thickness. Welcome to the Lizzo-verse.
Facebook Is Deleting Hurtful Comments Directed At Lizzo On Her Accounts

Trolling Lizzo on Facebook will no longer fly. Spotted on the Huffington Post, Facebook is actively deleting all hateful comments spotted on Lizzo’s social media accounts. The social media company’s decision to take such action comes after Lizzo tearfully shared in an emotional video she was receiving hateful comments about her weight, race, and more following the release of her new single “Rumors” featuring Cardi B.
93.1 WZAK

Lizzo Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Rumors’ Haters [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Lizzo took the Hip Hop community by storm scooping up awards everywhere she goes. Lizzo may not look like what the industry has tried to force feed the world for years with a perfect 10 over everything that nine times out of ten will be a one hit wonder. Lizzo proud of who she is in every aspect has never let what some call perfect define her. However no matter how strong a person is sometimes people and their hateful BS can get to you and although Lizzo is a wonder women in Hip Hop at the end of the day she is still a human being with feelings.
Lizzo Breaks Down Over Hateful Comments, Celebs Defend Her

Lizzo broke down in tears on Instagram Live over the weekend because of online bullies being fatphobic, racist and accusing her of catering to white audiences. The singer went live yesterday (August 15), following the release of her and Cardi B’s new song, “Rumors” and said while crying, “Sometimes I feel like the world just don’t love me back. It’s like it doesn’t matter how much positive energy you put into the world, you’re still gonna have people who have something mean to say about you.”
Lizzo Fans See the ‘Rumors’ Backlash for What It Is: Racist Misogyny

Lizzo has been put through the racist-and-misogynistic ringer over the past week after her new song and video “Rumors” debuted with Cardi B, and fans and celebrities alike are not here for it. The online backlash of “Rumors” became so intense that Lizzo posted an Instagram story in tears addressing the extra criticism that larger Black women deal with.
The Independent

Lizzo opens up on hurtful comments following the release of new single ‘Rumors’

Lizzo has opened up about the abusive online comments she has received since releasing her new single “Rumors” featuring Cardi B.In an interview with Good Morning America, the singer went into detail about how the messages make her feel.She said: “People are like, don’t let ‘em see you with your head down. My head is always up. Even when I’m upset and even when I’m crying, my head is up. But I know it’s my job as an artist to reflect at times, and this should not fly. This shouldn’t be okay.” Becoming emotional, she added: “God...
Missy Elliott Shares Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of Iconic 'She's A Bitch' Music Video

Missy Elliott blasted Hip Hop into the future with her innovative music videos during the late ’90s and early ’00s. Teaming up with famed directors such as Hype Williams and Dave Meyers, the Virginia-bred rapper remade rap videos in her own image with bugged-out treatments for songs including “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly),” “Get Ur Freak On” and “She’s a Bitch.”
Lizzo Is Back To Address The Rumors

After more than two years without dropping a single, Lizzo is back and better than ever with the release of “Rumors” featuring Cardi B. In episode 23 of the Spout Podcast, Lizzo spouts off about how she stays strong in the face of adversity, her unrelenting crush on actor Chris Evans, a possible collaboration with Harry Styles, and how she uses social media to laugh at all the rumors.
Rising Pop Artist Grace Gaustad Talks New Music and Friendship With Mentor Mariska Hargitay (Exclusive)

Rising indie artist Grace Gaustad is gearing up to release her debut album, BLKBX: wht r u hding, into the world. The highly anticipated project is set to release on Sept. 10, but the 19-year-old has been gifting fans ahead of the multi-format concept album's debut by releasing original songs and music videos every week leading up to the big day, including Friday's release of "Jupiter."

