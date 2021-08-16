The Man Behind the Largest Software Product Company in India

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "India Skin Care Products Market by Product Type, Demographics, Age Group, and Sales Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027," the India skin care products market size was valued at $2,478.4 million in 2017, and is projected reach $5,033.7 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2027. The skin care products market in India is experiencing constant growth, owing to increase in shelf space in retail stores and boutiques across the country. Moreover, many multinational brands such as L'oréal S.A. and Beiersdorf AG have entered into the Indian market, and are focusing on increasing their customer base through their respective pricing strategies and by providing high-quality products to consumer.