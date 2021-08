Some Xbox One players have come across an error known as Failed to get token from Xbox according to our understanding of the events. It is not that common an error, but that doesn’t mean we are not able to put it to bed. Now, this error tends to appear whenever the user is trying to connect to a video game server in a bid to play online. In recent times, folks who play PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds regularly are mostly known for coming face to face with ‘Failed to get token from Xbox.‘