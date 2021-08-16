Cancel
LETTERS: Inspired by crowd

By Letters to the Editor
myrgv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was July 20, and my second consecutive visit to Edinburg City Hall for a council meeting; this time there were more vehicles in the parking lot and even a pickup sporting a Trump 2020 pendant. I thought I had arrived early to make a public comment on an agenda item to “Consider an Ordinance Amending the Code of Ordinances of the City of Edinburg to Outlaw Abortion and Declare Edinburg a Sanctuary for the Unborn,” but my public comment number to speak was in the high 30s.

Rockport, TXRockport Pilot

Letters to editor: 8-18-21

The seriousness of recent flooding in Rockport has alerted our citizens to the absolute necessity for unusual, very large, and very critical expenditures. Some costs may be seen as the inevitable requirement to pay the piper for past inaction. Some costs may result from the need to accommodate increased development in the area. Some costs may be due to inflation. Some must be attributed to the absolute necessity of preventative maintenance.
Cumberland, RIValley Breeze

Commission: Condition of Heritage Park ‘should offend us all’

CUMBERLAND – As it turns out, a plan is only as good as the money behind it and the actions set to carry it out. Eighteen months after the Town Council approved the Valley Falls Heritage Park Management Plan, the mostly hidden park between Town Hall and the Blackstone River is seemingly more overgrown than ever, with little progress made in reclaiming it for people to enjoy.
PoliticsChico Enterprise-Record

Letter: A letter to the city council

I would like to extend an open invitation to city council members to meet and understand people who are unhoused. This can be easily accomplished and an ‘escort’ from the volunteer communities would be happy to assist. Many council members, as well as the city manager, have expressed opinions that have little basis in fact. When facts are presented, they are ignored. Council members should remember their duties and oath of office, which is to represent and work for all citizens.
New York City, NYmnn.org

City Council Codifies Mayor's Office Devoted To Ethnic And Community Media

In June, the NY City Council codified Mayor Bill de Blasio's executive order into law, creating a new Mayor's Office of Ethnic Community Media, and ensuring that at least 50% of city agency advertising will be allocated to community media outlets. The new law makes the 2019 commitment permanent. You can read CUNY's Community Media Center's report on this new law and its coverage in community media here.
Newport Beach, CAthelog.com

Community Letters

RE: “Commissioners Approve 8-Week Pause for In-Water Hull Cleaning in Shelter Island Yacht Basin” (June 25 – July 8) I do not see how this pause can come to a scientific conclusion. The thicker algae barrier from not cleaning will insulate the copper leaching into the water. Then this more toxic algae buildup will be more aggressively cleaned and released into the water. It also rains about 3 inches from December to February which needs to be taken into account. It would be helpful to all if the Port would be transparent on the testing and reported to the Log.
Travellaconiadailysun.com

Welcome Letter

Discover autumn in the Lakes Region, the season where New Hampshire really starts to glow! With our warm hospitality and our ever-changing hues of the foliage on our hills, to the smiles of our jack-o-lanterns, autumn is the time to explore the bounty and beauty unique to our region.opportunities that happen in autumn. We invite you to explore, rediscover while still practicing our safety guidelines by being kind and respectful of others. Whether you are looking for an outdoor adventure, cultural entertainment, to explore the history, to cruise the back roads, or searching for someplace to eat or stay, there are many exciting things to discover.
Davenport, IAQuad-Cities Times

Letter: Mandates

So mask mandates again are being called for (you people calling for this, did you wear a mask five years ago going into hospitals, nursing homes or around other sick people?) So first it was mask up at six feet apart, then get vaccinated and you don't have to mask up, then great, you got vaccinated, to now vaccinated people are super spreaders, so mask up.
Davenport, IAQuad-Cities Times

Letter: Letter was wrong

The "Iowa’s Slide" letter, which appeared in the Aug. 9 edition of this newspaper, contained an error. In regard to abortion and the right of women to have control over their own bodies, the author stated, "Last time I checked, there has only been one immaculate conception; all the rest have required a woman and a man."
U.S. PoliticsColumbian

Letter: Letter is unclear

“A vow to follow Constitution” was signed by Rep. Kraft and, I presume, 11 other Republican colleagues. The Tenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and U.S. Supreme Court over nearly 200 years, grant state governments the primary authority to control the spread of dangerous diseases within their jurisdictions. The way this letter is written can be considered misleading in that it is vague on which declaration is being discussed. I wonder which Constitution Rep. Kraft is referring to if her letter is referring to COVID-19.
Leavenworth, KSLeavenworth Times

LETTER: Disappointing letter

This letter is in response to Leavenworth Board of Education member Mike Carney’s unexpected and disappointing letter that appeared in this paper on Thursday. Mike Carney apparently took great umbrage to my guest column, despite the fact that it was clearly addressing the Lansing school district’s primary, which occurred last Tuesday. The fact that he had such a visceral reaction might indicate that he is guilty of holding some of the same objectionable views that voters in that school district roundly rejected Tuesday night, handing one incumbent a defeat and the other a distant sixth-place finish.
TrafficDaily Jefferson County Union

Hynes letter

The Sumner Town Board made their uneducated opinions known at the July 13th Town Board meeting by eliminating the Class B Roads Ordinance and all Weight Limit Ordinances on all Town of Sumner roads. According to a July 21st article in the Edgerton Reporter, when the clerk was questioned by...
Leavenworth, KSLeavenworth Times

LETTER: Congratulations

Congratulations to Jermaine Wilson on receiving more than 1,000 votes in the primary race for commissioner. This amount of support shows just how well-liked and appreciated this current commissioner is. I wanted to take this opportunity to show my support and endorsement for him as a candidate in the general election. As the only current commissioner I support, I hope that we can look forward to great things here in Leavenworth and that the newcomers are successful in taking a place on the Leavenworth City Commission.
Educationmyrgv.com

LETTERS: Repair or abolish public education

In response to the ongoing crisis of public education, we either need to completely revamp public education or do away with it. Most likely it is too late to save public education due to unions, federal and state mandates, irrational testing, many unstable teachers and administrators, questionable curriculum, violence in schools, etc.
Baker City, ORelkhornmediagroup.com

Funds requested through the American Rescue Plan Act

BAKER CITY – Baker City recently has requested the money available to the city through the American Rescue Plan Act. The first tranche available is approximately $1.1Million. City Council will likely review recommendations from the staff in September on potential options for the expenditure of those funds. As expected, the federal government has numerous requirements related to the expenditure of those funds. City staff is reviewing the requirements to ensure the city will reduce the liability from any potential improper use of those funds. The funds cannot be spent on streets, debt pay offs, nor retirement shortfalls.
Mcallen, TXmyrgv.com

McAllen ISD to require masks as per county order

McAllen Independent School District outlined its compliance Tuesday with last week’s county health order mandating masks in schools. A release from the district Tuesday said facial coverings will be required for all students, visitors, faculty and staff regardless of vaccination status, although there are some exemptions to that requirement. Anyone...
SocietyQuad-Cities Times

Letter: No answers

Don Erbst, Sr. posed questions that "deserve answers" (letter to the editor, Aug. 12). One of his pressing issues he addressed in this quote: "Who gave the order for almost all our commercials to have Black people in them all at the same time?" That certainly is a grave concern for all us non-racists like you, sir. Thankfully, you had the courage to voice it publicly. Especially since you stated, "There's a silent movement for the silencing and cleansing of over 74 million Americans that voted for Trump."
Public Healthmyrgv.com

LETTERS: Tenth plague

We are back to where we were more than a year ago. Delta variation’s deaths are almost 100% among unvaccinated. Republican states of Florida, Texas and Missouri with lower vaccination rates have accounted for 40% of all U.S. cases. Texas Rural Voices reports (Red) San Angelo and Midland-Odessa had a 150% and 81% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in one week. Coincidences?
SocietyDaily Jefferson County Union

White letter

As Yogi Berra once said, “it’s Deja vu all over again.”. In the 18th century, France and Britain were enemies. The French very much wanted Britain to lose their lucrative American colonies. However, they didn’t send troops to the colonies until the colonists proved they could defeat the British on their own at the Battle of Saratoga.

