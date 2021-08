Following a nearly five-hour standoff, on Thursday US Capitol Police arrested a man suspected of initiating a bomb threat in Washington DC, sparking a major security alert seven months after an insurrection at the nearby US Capitol.Floyd Ray Roseberry allegedly parked his truck near the Library of Congress and shared his extremist views in a rambling, anti-government diatribe which he beamed to thousands of viewers on Facebook, and which has since been removed from the site. In the live-stream, Mr Roseberry said he aimed to start a revolution and spoke ominously of other “patriots” who had joined the cause.“The...