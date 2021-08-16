Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Rumor Says New Dialga and Palkia Forms are Coming

The upcoming Pokemon games will feature new regional variants of existing Pokemon. During today's Pokemon Presents, The Pokemon Company showed off several new Pokemon that will appear in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, which takes place in the Hisui region, a precursor to what will become the Sinnoh region seen in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. The game will feature the new Pokemon Wyrdeer and Basculegion, along with the Hisuian variants of Braviary and Growlithe. Wyrdeen and Basculegion are evolutions of Statnler and Basculin, while Braviary and Growlithe are regional variants similar to those seen in Pokemon Sun and Moon and Pokemon Sword and Shield. You can check out the first looks at these Pokemon below: