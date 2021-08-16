Cancel
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Rumor Says New Dialga and Palkia Forms are Coming

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLater this week, a Pokemon Presents video will provide new information on Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and it seems we might have an idea of what to expect. In a now deleted Tweet (shared on Reddit), leaker @KeliosFR has shared some speculation that the legendary Pokemon Dialga and Palkia might receive new forms in the game. This is apparently based on the fact that French retailer Micromania will be offering toy pre-order bonuses of Dialga and Palkia. Since an actual reveal of these toys hasn't happened yet, there's some speculation that the figures might be of the new forms.

