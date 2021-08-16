Cancel
Sony Skips Theaters With Hotel Transylvania 4, Streaming on Amazon Instead

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 4 days ago

The world of blockbuster movies is in an ever-evolving state of flux due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with certain films getting delayed or shuffled around to other platforms due to the virus' spread, as well as the surge of the Delta variant. On Monday, a new report confirmed that Hotel Transylvania: Transformania will be the latest film impacted by that, with the upcoming animated installment expected to debut only on Amazon Prime Video. The news was confirmed in a report from Variety, which claims that Sony Pictures Animation and Amazon are nearing a $100 million deal to have the film stream globally. The film, which is the fourth in the animated franchise, was initially set to debut in theaters on October 1st.

comicbook.com

