Ahead of their second preseason game against the Tennesee Titans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is opting to sit out Tom Brady and the rest of his starting unit. The Bucs dropped their first preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals last Saturday and it seems that Arians and the rest of the coaching staff want to apply the maximum amount of caution ahead of the 2021 NFL Season and make sure Brady and the rest of his championship squad are as fresh as possible for Week 1.