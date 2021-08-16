Cancel
Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Marlo Hampton unveils her bruised and swollen eyes after hair transplant procedure: 'Baby it was painful!'

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Marlo Hampton has undergone a hair transplant procedure that caused her eyes to bruise and swell.

In an Instagram Live video, Marlo described her recovery process after undergoing a procedure she said cost her 'thousands of dollars.'

Bruising around the eyes and swelling of the scalp are among the side-effects of undergoing a hair transplant, according to Healthline.

'Baby it was painful!' The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Marlo Hampton has undergone a hair transplant procedure that caused her eyes to bruise

'Thursday I had a hair transplant and I recorded most of it,' she told her Instagram followers. 'I recorded that morning when I got up. I recorded the morning when I got there, when I got in the chair.

'I recorded when they shaved my hair. I recorded them injecting it and when at first one eye swolled and the other eye swoll.

'I even had Adrian get footage of the next day. I tried to go and eat the next day and I will say, I was so weak. I couldn't even take it. So, just wanted to show you guys and let y'all just see this... Stay with my journey, let's see if it was worth it. Because baby it was painful! It was painful but I have a great doctor and a great team.'

'I wasn't laying down like asleep. I was laying back in the chair, and they would be injecting the fluids to numb it,' Marlo continued.'

Pricey: Swelling and edema around the eyes or forehead are common side-effects of the procedure, which Marlo said cost her 'thousands of dollars' 
'We put like 1000 hairs over here': Hampton said they put 1000 hairs on both sides of her head 

''And then they would go in and inject all the holes you'll see blood and stuff and then they'll be injecting the little hairs and I'll be like, "Okay I need some more" and they'll inject some more.'

'The most pain was afterwards. Right now the back of my head is sore from the stitches in the back and around here is sore 'cause I mean they said we put like 1000 hairs over here and 1000 hairs over here.'

Marlo has been appearing on The Real Housewives Of Atlanta since 2011.

Bravolebrity: Marlo has been appearing on The Real Housewives Of Atlanta since 2011

In a recent interview, Marlo admitted that she'd like to be upgraded to a full time cast member on RHOA so that viewers can see more of her real life, which includes her charity work and raising her two nephews.

The fashion entrepreneur took on full custody of her nephews Michael, 12, and William, 11, after her sister was admitted to a mental health facility to receive treatment for bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

'I'm really authentic on telling my true story,' she said on the Unpopular podcast. 'I could never be the girl to bring on a fake guy and pretend.

'I only wanna give my reality because I am on a reality show and I just know that there's someone else out there in the world that can relate to my reality instead of me trying to fake a reality story for you.'

'I only wanna give my reality': In a recent interview, Marlo admitted that she'd like to be upgraded to a full time cast member on RHOA so that viewers can see more of her real life, which includes her charity work and raising her two nephews

