Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Lionel Messi PSG debut ‘expected to be on August 29 against Reims’ as superstar continues return to full fitness

By Anthony Chapman
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

LIONEL MESSI will reportedly make his Paris Saint-Germain debut against Reims on August 29.

Sky Sports claims the Argentina legend has only trained three times with his new club following a shock free transfer from Barcelona.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1glnIz_0bTLtqAB00
Lionel Messi is expected to make his PSG debut at the end of the month Credit: Getty

Messi starred for his country in their Copa America final win over rivals Brazil.

And he is not yet fit to feature for Mauricio Pochettino’s exciting PSG side.

The forward has so far missed two Ligue 1 games for his new side, as well as the Champions Trophy defeat to title holders Lille.

Messi will now sit out Friday’s trip to Brest as he continues to build fitness.

But fans can expect to finally see their new man in action by the end of the month.

PSG have embarked on a fantasy transfer window this summer, also signing Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Gini Wijnaldum on frees.

SUN BINGO WIN A SHARE OF £250k (18+ T&Cs apply)

The savvy purchases allowed them to spent £60million on Inter Milan defender Achraf Hakimi too.

And there could yet be more business to come, with reports linking PSG with a move for Cristiano Ronaldo.

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dy3W8_0bTLtqAB00
Messi is reportedly earning £1,000,000-a-week at PSG

It’s reckoned the Juventus star is being targeted as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid are said to be preparing a huge bid to sign the French ace this summer.

And should PSG accept, they will move for Ronaldo as his replacement.

Comments / 0

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
255K+
Followers
28K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Achraf Hakimi
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Gianluigi Donnarumma
Person
Sergio Ramos
Person
Lionel Messi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Fitness#Reims#Sky Sports#Psg#Brest#Sun Bingo#Juventus#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
Soccer
Inter Milan
Related
SoccerPosted by
The Spun

Look: Kylian Mbappe Reacts To Lionel Messi’s Arrival

Paris Saint-Germaine is set to boast a star-studded roster in 2021. On Thursday, PSG’s returning centerpiece Kylian Mbappe welcomed the newest superstar addition to the team: Lionel Messi. The 22-year-old Frenchman took to Twitter to celebrate the addition of his new teammate earlier today. “Welcome to Paris, Leo,” he wrote...
Soccerchatsports.com

Lionel Messi Hopes to Return to Barcelona in Future; Denies PSG Contract Is Done

Barcelona club legend Lionel Messi gave a tearful press conference Sunday, saying he is not ready to leave Camp Nou. "The truth is I don't know what to say," Messi told reporters. "In these last few days, I have been thinking, giving lots of thought to what I would say. The truth is that I can't think of anything. This is really difficult for me after so many years, being here my entire life. I'm not ready for this."
Soccerchatsports.com

Cesc Fabregas fires warning to close friend Lionel Messi that Ligue 1 'is not as easy as people think' after his PSG arrival... and cranks up pressure on Mauricio Pochettino's 'super team' by saying this is their 'final push' for Champions League glory

Lionel Messi is now Ligue 1's biggest star after joining Paris Saint-Germain but his lifelong friend Cesc Fabregas has warned the Argentine that French football is no easy street. The former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder, 34, is currently plying his trade at Monaco, who nearly finished ahead of PSG last...
SoccerInternational Business Times

Former Barcelona Star Sends Warning To PSG Ahead Of Lionel Messi's Ligue 1 Debut

Former FC Barcelona star Thierry Henry has warned Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) regarding Lionel Messi's arrival at Parc des Princes. Messi, who moved from Barcelona to PSG on a free transfer in the 2021 summer transfer window, is set to form one of the lethal attacks in European soccer along with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.
Premier LeagueRealGM

PSG 'Working On' Signing Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain have made contact with Lionel Messi on a potential transfer. Messi's arrival could have an impact on the futures of Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba. PSG sporting director Leonardo and chairman Nasser al Khelaifi are heavily involved in the discussions with Messi, having been in contact with his father, Jorge, for some time.
Soccerwashingtonnewsday.com

PSG is preparing for the arrival of Lionel Messi.

PSG is preparing for the arrival of Lionel Messi. After a sorrowful farewell to Barcelona after 21 years, Lionel Messi is likely to arrive in Paris on Monday, enticed by PSG’s boundless wealth. The 34-year-old, who is considered as a crucial missing piece in the French giants’ maddening Champions League...
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

PSG close in on Messi as superstar prepares to break silence

Paris (AFP) – As Lionel Messi prepared to say farewell to Barcelona in a club press conference on Sunday, French fans and media alike were salivating over the impact the superstar’s mooted arrival at Paris Saint-Germain would have on the club and the French league. The 34-year-old will take questions...
UEFAdailyjournal.net

Lionel Messi eyes Champions League trophy with PSG

PARIS — Lionel Messi said he’s “in the right place” to win another Champions League trophy and cited a reunion with Neymar as a key factor in his decision to sign with Paris Saint-Germain. The 34-year-old Argentina star spoke at his introductory news conference at Parc des Princes stadium on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy