Rock Music

Bruce Dickinson Says Metallica’s ‘Black Album’ Pushed Metal Into the Mainstream

By Lauryn Schaffner
Classic Rock 105.1
Classic Rock 105.1
 4 days ago
Metallica's legendary Black Album turned 30 years old last week, and Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson is among those who've praised the album, saying it helped push metal into the mainstream. "Ourselves, Judas Priest and Pantera all reached a crossroads where we had the chance to really step up to the...

Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
