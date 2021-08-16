Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

South Louisiana Only “Days Away From Refusal of Transport” Due to COVID Conditions

By DJ Digital
Posted by 
Classic Rock 105.1
Classic Rock 105.1
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As COVID conditions have reached dire levels in South Louisiana, some people still think the situation is being way overblown. It's a classic case of not being able to believe something unless you're able to physically see it happening before your eyes. At this point, anyone in South Louisiana who hasn't been touched by COVID should consider themselves lucky but that may not be the case for long.

classicrock1051.com

Comments / 0

Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1051.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Health
City
Delta, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Life And Death#Covid#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

A New Variant of COVID-19 Has Been Found in North Louisiana & TX

Just when Louisiana was starting to come to grips with a more infectious strain of the virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic - another one has been detected by health professionals in North Louisiana and Texas. Now, in addition to the original virus and the Delta variant, residents have the new "Lambda" variant to deal with.
Public Healthcityxtramagazine.com

'This Is Your Fault': Greg Abbott Slammed For Asking Hospitals To Delay Surgeries While Refusing Mask Mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday took actions to respond to the surge of coronavirus in his state as he continued to refuse to take any actions to slow the spread. On Monday, CNN reported that the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Commerce and the Texas Health Hospital in Rockwall temporarily closed their emergency rooms due to the surge of the COVID-19 Delta variant.
Morehead, KYspectrumnews1.com

Morehead hospital turns a unit into a COVID-19 surge ICU

A central Kentucky doctor said it is "surreal" He said most of the admissions involve unvaccinated patients. He said there are some cases of people who are vaccinated but do not get as sick as unvaccinated people. Saint Claire HealthCare hospital’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. William Melahn said this...
Louisiana StateWWL-TV

Louisiana breaks record for most COVID cases reported in single day

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana reported 7,548 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the largest single-day increase in new cases ever. The Louisiana Department of Health reported 57 new deaths since Thursday, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in Louisiana to 11,519 people. Hospitalizations edged up slightly again, similar to the day before....
Louisiana Stateaudacy.com

Louisiana mother and daughter die of COVID one day apart

A family in Shreveport is urging people to take COVID seriously and get vaccinated after two family members, a mother and her daughter, died one day apart from the virus. Lacressana Williams, 21, learned she was COVID-positive during a routine checkup for her pregnancy. “The next day we got a...
Baton Rouge, LAmyarklamiss.com

Gov. Edwards Issues Statement on President Biden’s Extension of the Use of National Guard Troops Under Title 32 and FEMA Public Assistance

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, August 17, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued the following statement on President Joseph R. Biden’s extension of the National Guard’s Title 32 COVID-19 mission through the end of the year and 100 percent federal cost share for FEMA Public Assistance Category B – Emergency Protective Measures.
bizneworleans.com

Louisiana Has Slowest Recovery from COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Personal finance website WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 18 key metrics to determine that Louisiana is the state with the slowest recovery from COVID-19. Nationwide, the unemployment rate is at 5.4% and around 51% of the population is fully vaccinated, but Lousiana’s numbers lag behind. The company’s data set ranges from the share of the population fully vaccinated to the real GDP vs. pre-COVID levels.
Mississippi StatePosted by
KVCR NEWS

As COVID-19 Surges, Mississippi Hospital 'Days Away' From Turning Away Patients

The Mississippi hospital system could be on the brink of failure. That's according to a health official at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss. The reason - a fast-rising number of COVID infections. This past week, the state has seen more than 18,000 new cases with more than 1,400 people hospitalized and ICU beds running out. Patients are now being moved to hospitals in nearby states. To handle the influx, the University of Mississippi Medical Center on Friday opened a field hospital in one of its parking garages staffed by out-of-state nurses and doctors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy