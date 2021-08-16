Cancel
Levin Sees Broadband Available to All Americans if Senate Infrastructure Act is Adopted

By Joan Engebretson
telecompetitor.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the infrastructure investment act passed by the Senate last week is signed into law, it should be possible for every American to have access to broadband, said Blair Levin in a blog post published Friday by public policy organization Brookings Institution. As many Telecompetitor readers know, Levin is the...

www.telecompetitor.com

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte, NENorth Platte Telegraph

Letter to the editor: Fischer defends infrastructure vote

Nebraskans know roads are in my DNA. One of my proudest accomplishments in the Legislature was the Build Nebraska Act, a law that is now helping to build roads all across our state. Recently I supported a bipartisan core infrastructure proposal in the U.S. Senate. Next to national defense, I believe there is no greater priority for the federal government than maintaining and modernizing our nation’s infrastructure. And that’s where I believe we should invest our precious tax dollars — not in reckless social spending.
Congress & Courtsjournalofaccountancy.com

The key tax provisions of the Senate infrastructure bill

The Senate recently passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which includes several tax provisions being monitored by the AICPA. Ed Karl, CPA, CGMA, the AICPA’s vice president–Tax Policy & Advocacy, details several provisions in recently proposed legislation that would affect CPAs. Also, the episode mentions recent coverage in the Journal...
Congress & CourtsMarietta Daily Journal

Infrastructure bill features per-mile user fee pilot program

(The Center Square) – The recently passed U.S. Senate infrastructure bill includes controversial provisions such as a vehicle per-mile user fee pilot program as the bill faces uncertainty in the U.S. House. The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, which includes $550 billion of new spending, passed in the Senate on Tuesday...
Congress & Courtsaustinnews.net

American Battery Metals Corporation Applauds U.S. Senate for Passing Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

Legislation Includes Heavy Emphasis on EVs and Green Industry Investments. RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the 'Company' or 'ABTC'), an American-owned lithium-ion battery recycling technology and advanced battery metal extraction company with extensive mineral resources in Nevada, which is in the process of changing its name to American Battery Technology Company (ABTC), applauds the U.S. Senate for passing the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act which includes a heavy emphasis on electric vehicle and green energy industry investments.
Congress & Courtsknba.org

U.S. Senate passes Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, bill heads to House

The U.S. Senate passed Tuesday (August 10, 20210) a bipartisan bill that includes more than $11 billion in infrastructure funding for Tribes and Native communities. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act includes billions of dollars for sanitation construction, a Tribal transportation program, approved water rights settlements and a broadband connectivity program.
Boone County, MOgladstonedispatch.com

Sen. Blunt roundtable addresses rural broadband access, other topics

Access to broadband in rural areas is essential to the “continuity of the educational process,” said Brian Yearwood, Columbia Public Schools superintendent, at a roundtable discussion with U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo. Blunt listened to Boone County officials as they discussed broadband infrastructure needs Wednesday at the Commission Chamber. Blunt...
Congress & Courtsaba.com

ABA, Trade Groups Support Bill to Create Bipartisan Commission Structure for CFPB

In a letter to Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-Mo.) today, ABA and several financial trade groups expressed support for H.R. 4773, the Consumer Financial Protection Commission Act, a bill that would transition the governance structure of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau from having a sole director to a five-person, bipartisan commission. The bill is similar to bipartisan legislation introduced in previous Congresses and has long been supported by the financial services industry.
Skagit County, WAPosted by
Skagit Valley Herald

Reps. Larsen, DelBene talk American Rescue Plan Act

Both members of Skagit County’s delegation in the U.S. House of Representatives met with the county commissioners Thursday to talk about COVID-19 relief funding. Commissioner Lisa Janicki told U.S. Rep. Suzan DelBene that federal funding through the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan Act has already improved the county Public Health department.
Congress & Courtshomecaremag.com

Senate's $3.5T Budget Package Includes Homecare Priorities

WASHINGTON, D.C. (August 20, 2021)—The United States Senate has approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution. This resolution will serve as the vehicle for the second part of President Biden and Congressional Democrats’ infrastructure investment, much of which intends to strengthen the social safety net. The resolution now moves onto the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
AFP

Nine Democrats signal opposition to Biden's welfare plan

Nine Democratic lawmakers from the US House of Representatives on Friday threatened to derail the passage of President Joe Biden's landmark social welfare reform if a key infrastructure bill is not approved first, highlighting party divisions over economic policy. The moderate Democrats wrote in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that they would thwart the passage of a budget resolution meant to pave the way for the $3.5 trillion social package unless the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill is signed into law first.
Michigan StateWLNS

Michigan lawmakers react to passing of infrastructure act in the Senate

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan-based lawmakers, both in Washington DC and in Lansing, are reacting to the passage of the $1 trillion infrastructure legislation in the senate. The investment aims to upgrade roads and bridges, reduce the risk of natural disasters, expand high-speed internet access, replace lead pipes, reduce PFAS...
Congress & CourtsSlate

House Democrats Just Got Serious About Reining In the Supreme Court

On Tuesday, Democrats in the House of Representatives introduced the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, also known as H.R. 4. As Ian Millhiser explained in Vox, H.R. 4 essentially overturns the Supreme Court’s recent attacks on voting rights: Its central provisions give both the Justice Department and federal courts sweeping authority to block voter suppression laws. But one crucial section takes a more creative approach: The House bill actually repeals the court’s own rules for deciding election-related cases—which strongly favor states’ ability to suppress votes—replacing them with voter-friendly directives that would force the justices to safeguard equal suffrage. H.R. 4 also takes on the “shadow docket,” prohibiting the Supreme Court from issuing unreasoned emergency orders reversing lower court decisions that protected the franchise. And it abolishes the legal doctrine that allows the justices to shield anti-voting laws from judicial scrutiny in the run-up to an election.

