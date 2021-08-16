Cancel
Music

Mild High Club Shares New Single "Dionysian State"

By Jason Friedman
Paste Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext month, Mild High Club, the eccentric pop project of singer/songwriter Alex Brettin, will release Going Going Gone (Sept. 17, Stones Throw), their followup to 2016’s sunny Skiptracing. Dealing with themes of climate catastrophe and corporate evil, the eclectic sound is inspired by jazz, Brazilian folk, Nietzche, and Thomas Pynchon — a diverse range of elements that characterizes the band’s idiosyncratic music.

