Mild High Club Shares New Single "Dionysian State"

Jorja Smith has returned after saying Be Right Back with her previous EP, this time releasing a brand new single entitled “All Of This.”. Produced by GRAMMY-nominated producer and DJ Guilty Beatz, the Amapiano-inspired cut offers a contrast of Smith’s sombre vocals and the hypnotic production. “I met [Guilty] when I went over to Port Antonio in Jamaica for a writing camp in 2019. He’s so wonderful to work with and when we initially started the song, it was more a fall to the floor type beat. He’s shared Amapiano playlists with me before and then during the first lockdown in 2020, he sent me a version of the song like it is now. We then finished writing the song remotely, exchanging messages over WhatsApp with his girlfriend Abby who is also a writer,” she said in a statement. “It’s all about someone who doesn’t deserve you and thinking wow, you really had all of my once, ew.”