Never Have I Ever's Aneesa May Have the Best Style on the Hit Netflix Show

By Nikita Charuza
PopSugar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're anything like us, you probably binged the second season of Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever in just a few short days (or even one, who are we to judge?!) We loved watching newcomer Megan Suri play Aneesa on the show, and we loved her wardrobe even more. Aneesa, the new kid in school, showed off her effortless style starting with the first outfit she wore: a purple mesh top paired with a long-sleeved shirt and khaki pants.

